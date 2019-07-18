Veru Announces Dismissal of Lawsuit; Prevails on All Counts in Motion for Summary Judgment

MIAMI, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU), an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care, today announced the dismissal of litigation against the Company and certain of its officers and directors.



In response to the Company's acquisition of Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals, Inc., two purported derivative and class action lawsuits were filed against the Company and certain of its officers and directors in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, on October 21, 2016 and November 7, 2016, respectively. On March 31, 2017, these two lawsuits were consolidated and on November 30, 2018, plaintiffs filed an amended consolidated complaint. The parties filed cross-motions for summary judgment on the amended consolidated complaint on April 15, 2019.

On July 10, 2019, the Court denied plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment, granting Veru and the defendants' motion for summary judgment on all counts, dismissed the amended consolidated complaint, and entered final judgment in favor of Veru and all defendants.

About Veru Inc.

Veru Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care as well as urology specialty pharmaceuticals. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, zuclomiphene citrate, and VERU-100. VERU-111 is an oral, next-generation, first-in-class selective small molecule that targets and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules in cells to treat metastatic prostate cancer patients whose disease is resistant to both castration and novel androgen blocking agents (abiraterone or enzalutamide). VERU-111 is being evaluated in men with metastatic castration and androgen-blocking agent resistant prostate cancer in an open label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral estrogen receptor agonist being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by hormone treatment for men with advanced prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation designed with multiple beneficial clinical attributes addressing the shortfalls of the current multi-billion-dollar androgen deprivation therapy market for advanced prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a long-acting gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist designed to be administered as a small volume subcutaneous 3-month depot injection without a loading dose. VERU-100 will immediately suppress testosterone with no testosterone surge upon initial or repeated administration --- a problem which occurs with currently approved LHRH agonists. Currently, there are no GnRH antagonists commercially approved beyond 1 month. VERU-100 is anticipated to enter Phase 2 dose finding study in early 2020.

Veru is also advancing new drug formulations in its specialty pharmaceutical pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in urology such as the Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination (TADFIN®) formulation for the administration of tadalafil 5mg and finasteride 5mg combination formulation dosed daily for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Tadalafil (CIALIS®) is currently approved for treatment of BPH and erectile dysfunction and finasteride is currently approved for treatment BPH (finasteride 5mg PROSCAR®) and male pattern hair loss (finasteride 1mg PROPECIA®). The co-administration of tadalafil and finasteride has been shown to be more effective for the treatment of BPH than by finasteride alone. Expected submission of the NDA for TADFIN is summer of 2020. Veru is also developing Tamsulosin DRS granules and Tamsulosin XR capsules which are formulations of tamsulosin, the active ingredient in FLOMAX®, which Veru has designed to avoid the "food effect" inherent in currently marketed formulations of the drug, allowing for potentially safer administration and improved patient compliance.

The Company's commercial products include the FC2 Female Condom / FC2 Internal Condom® ("FC2"), an FDA-approved product for the dual protection of unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, and the PREBOOST® 4% benzocaine medicated individual wipe for the prevention of premature ejaculation (also marketed as Roman Swipes). The Company's Female Health Company Division markets and sells FC2 commercially and in the public health sector both in the U.S. and globally. FC2 is available by prescription and OTC in the U.S. at www.fc2.us.com . In the global public health sector, the Company markets FC2 to entities, including ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations and commercial partners, that work to support and improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world. For our premature ejaculation product, marketed as "Roman Swipes", the Company has entered into a U.S. distributor agreement with Roman Health Ventures Inc., a premier and fast-growing men's health and telemedicine company that discreetly sells men's health products via the internet website www.getroman.com . To learn more about Veru products please visit www.verupharma.com .

