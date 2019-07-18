Tradesman Program Manager Selects OneShield Software to Support Market Growth

Marlborough, MA, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OneShield Software (www.OneShield.com), a market leader in core systems for insurers and financial services companies, is pleased to announce Tradesman Program Managers, LLC (Tradesman), New York-based Managing General Agent (MGA) - a leading provider of insurance programs for contractors to the construction industry - will be consolidating multiple systems onto OneShield Market Solution's cloud-based MGA solution suite. The technology transformation will allow Tradesman to operate on one comprehensive platform, helping to improve their policy administration and claims tracking efficiencies.

"OneShield is giving us an integrated and flexible platform that significantly enhances our abilities to modify existing products and scale in the future," says Tradesman President and CEO Daniel Hickey, Jr. "The cloud-hosted solution allows us to streamline multiple software applications, minimize manual tasks and reduce IT costs while allowing us to improve productivity, configure screens and workflows to match our specialized business needs."

OneShield's cloud-based offering is robust, flexible and easily configurable and can automate any stage of the policy lifecycle, from submission, qualification, rating and quote processing to issuance, endorsement, claim management, renewals and cancellations, and new product launches — all with full web portal capabilities, and detailed reporting and statistical analysis.

"The addition of Tradesman to our growing client base demonstrates that OneShield's cloud solutions are not only ideal and cost-effective for global enterprises with diverse user and system requirements," says Glenn Anschutz, OneShield's CEO and President , "but also for innovative, fast-growing specialized insurers that want to leverage technology to rapidly grow their business and streamline their operations."

About OneShield

OneShield Software delivers core business software solutions to the global insurance and broader financial services industry, deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Our portfolio of standalone, subscription and cloud-based software products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and analytics solutions that leverage a tool-based open architecture and single data model platform to streamline your business. OneShield Software automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA and offices in India, Canada, and Australia, OneShield, Inc. has a total of 50 products in production across the P&C, life, and health insurance markets. For more information, visit OneShield.com.

About Tradesman Program Managers, LLC.

Tradesman Program Managers, LLC of Poughkeepsie, New York, is an innovative and reliable lender in developing and providing the best insurance products and services to meet the insurance needs of artisanal construction contractors in New York and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.tradesmanprogram.com

