Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

Globe Newswire  
July 18, 2019 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable August 9, 2019 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2019.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details  
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125
Ex-Dividend Date:  July 30, 2019
Record Date: July 31, 2019
Payable Date: August 9, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.commercesplit.com
info@quadravest.com

