Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

Globe Newswire  
July 18, 2019 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04375 for each Preferred share.  Distributions are payable August 9, 2019 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2019.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for July 31, 2019 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $12.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.67 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.37.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend‐yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto‐Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

Distribution Details 
     
Preferred Share (DF.PR.A)   $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date:   July 30, 2019
Record Date:   July 31, 2019
Payable Date:   August 9, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com


