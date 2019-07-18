Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Encourages Teladoc Group Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).



According to a complaint filed on December 12, 2018, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Teladoc's CFO, Hirschhorn, was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company's operations; (iv) the Company's enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 5, 2018, the Southern Investigative Research Foundation ("SIRF") published an article reporting that Hirschhorn, had engaged "in an affair with . . . an employee many levels below him on the company's organizational chart." The SIRF article stated that "during their relationship, [the employee] received a series of promotions over colleagues with either more industry experience or better credentials that stunned her former colleagues." In addition, the SIRF article reported that the employee and Hirschhorn "liked to trade Teladoc Health's stock together, with Hirschhorn "tell[ing] her when he thought there were good opportunities to sell some shares." Following publication of the SIRF article, Teladoc's stock price fell $4.00 per share, or 6.69%, to close at $55.81 per share on December 6, 2018.

