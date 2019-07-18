Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Beazer Homes USA, Ascena Retail Group, Ra Medical Systems, and Kingstone Companies and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Beazer Homes USA, Inc., Ascena Retail Group, Inc., Ra Medical Systems, Inc., and Kingstone Companies, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Class Period: August 1, 2014 to May 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff deadline: August 5, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Beazer Homes' California assets classified as land held for future development were deteriorating in value or improperly valuated; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable risk of an eventual substantial impairment that would negatively impact the profitability of the Company; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Beazer Homes class action go to: https://bespc.com/bzh-2

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Class Period: September 16, 2015 – June 8, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The complaint filed on June 7, 2019 charges Ascena and certain of its officers and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Ascena is a leading national specialty retailer of apparel for women and teen girls. In August 2015, Ascena completed the acquisition of Ann Inc. ("Ann"), the parent company of Ann Taylor and LOFT (the "Ann Acquisition").

The complaint also alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made materially misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Ascena's business and operations. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that the Ann Acquisition was a complete disaster for the Company as Ann's operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; that, in order to mask the true condition of Ann, defendants improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of Ann's goodwill and, as a result, Ascena's reported income and assets were materially overstated and the Company's financial results were not prepared in conformity with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"); and that many of the brands acquired in the Ann Acquisition were in steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena's Class Period financial statements. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Ascena common stock was artificially inflated to more than $14 per share during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Ascena class action go to: http://bespc.com/asna/

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Class Period: September 23, 2018- June 10, 2019 and/or securities purchased pursuant or traceable to the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on September 26, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) the Company's training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) the Company's manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ra Medical class action go to: http://bespc.com/rmed-2

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Class Period: March 14, 2018 to April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) that, as a result, the Company did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) that the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Kingstone class action go to: https://bespc.com/KINS-2

