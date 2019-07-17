Market Overview

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for July 2019

Globe Newswire  
July 17, 2019
CALGARY, Alberta, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.0525 per common share to be paid on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2019.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold's focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t.  403.221.0833
f.  403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e.  mdonohue@rife.com
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com

 

