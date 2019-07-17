Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carriage Services Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Globe Newswire  
July 17, 2019 4:32pm   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced plans to release 2019 second quarter results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. central time.

What: Carriage Services Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, August 1, 2019 – 9:30 a.m. central time
How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 5398126) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until August 6, 2019, by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 5398126) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Carriage Logo 2Cvector photo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga