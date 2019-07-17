New York, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) announced that it has promoted Andy Polansky to Chairman and CEO of Constituency Management Group (CMG). Mr. Polansky, who has served as Weber Shandwick's CEO since 2012, also will become Executive Chairman of Weber Shandwick. Gail Heimann, who has served as Weber Shandwick's global president since 2013, also assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer of Weber Shandwick. Both changes are effective immediately.

Interpublic Names Andy Polansky Chairman & CEO of Constituency Management Group (CMG)



Gail Heimann Promoted to CEO, Weber Shandwick





IPG's CMG operating portfolio includes IPG's specialty marketing firms across a variety of disciplines, including public relations, sports marketing, experiential marketing, brand consulting and digital and social media marketing. Global brands within CMG include Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, Jack Morton, DeVries Global, Current Global, Rogers & Cowan and FutureBrand, among others.

Mr. Polansky succeeds Frank Mergenthaler in the CMG role, who, as previously announced, is retiring at the end of the year as Interpublic's Chief Financial Officer. Under Mr. Polansky's leadership, Weber Shandwick was on Ad Age's Best Places to Work in 2019 and was named PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year four years in a row (2015 to 2018) and The Holmes Report‘s Global Agency of the Year in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Mr. Polansky started his career as a journalist, covering various beats, including municipal politics, business and sports.

"The agencies within IPG's CMG portfolio are market leaders in their disciplines, and we continue to see more and more opportunities to bring integrated solutions from the group to our clients as part of our open architecture approach. Andy is the perfect choice for this role as he is a collaborative leader with a strong commitment to driving business results and core values and who has consistently evolved our offerings to stay ahead of client needs," said Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of Interpublic.

"Andy and Gail have led the transformation of the industry's top PR firm in a new era of marketing communications. Together, they have built a global team that has driven the exceptional success we've seen at Weber Shandwick. We are excited that both leaders will continue to steer the ongoing progress at CMG and Weber Shandwick," Mr. Roth concluded.

Ms. Heimann has been at the center of Weber Shandwick's successes in recent years, including numerous agency of the year accolades and creative awards for its client campaigns, most recently winning 25 Cannes Lions with client partners at the 2019 Cannes Festival of Creativity. PRWeek also named Ms. Heimann its "Global Agency Professional of the Year" in 2019.

Mr. Polansky said, "Gail has been the creative soul of our firm. She's a leading strategist, creative powerhouse and a stand-out in the industry who inspires risk-taking work that drives long-term results for clients. Her restless ambition, along with a fierce commitment to a diverse and inclusive culture, is a source of inspiration for our people and our clients."

"In addition, as we move forward, we are fortunate that Jack Leslie will continue in his role as Weber Shandwick Chairman, as a key client advisor and a highly regarded thought leader for our firm at major industry, business and policy events around the world," Mr. Polansky added.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

About Constituency Management Group

A wholly-owned unit of IPG, Constituency Management Group (CMG) comprises more than 25 specialty marketing firms including Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, Jack Morton, DeVries Global, Current Global, Rogers & Cowan and FutureBrand. Through individual agencies and as fully integrated, cross-agency teams, CMG companies address clients' most complex business and communications challenges, leveraging a wide range of marketing services including public relations, sports/entertainment marketing, market research, experiential marketing, multicultural marketing, digital and social media marketing, employee engagement, business transformation, brand consulting, social impact, public affairs and government relations.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work in 2019 and was the only PR firm designated an Ad Age A-List Agency Standout in 2017 and 2018. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com .





# # #



Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(IPG Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jill Tannenbaum

(CMG and Weber Shandwick Press)

(212) 546-7815

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439





Andy Polansky Gail Heimann

Attachments