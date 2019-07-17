Westell to Host Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Call on August 8, 2019

AURORA, Ill., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL), a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions, announced today that it will host its fiscal 2020 first quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Westell will release its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after the market close.



Participants can register online in advance of the conference call by going to conferenceplus.com/westell . After registering, participants receive dial-in numbers, a passcode and a registration ID that is used to uniquely identify their presence and automatically join them into the audio conference. Participants may also register by telephone on the day of the conference call by calling (888) 206-4065 no later than 8:15 a.m. Central Time (9:15 a.m. Eastern Time) and providing the operator confirmation number 48850130.

Westell's news release regarding earnings and related information that may be discussed on the earnings conference call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Westell's website: westell.com/about-us/investor-relations . A digital recording of the entire conference will be available for replay on Westell's website by approximately 11 a.m. Central Time following the conclusion of the conference call.

Click here to be added to the Westell email alert list for Company news releases and SEC filings.

About Westell Technologies

Westell is a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company's comprehensive set of products and solutions enables service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high-quality, reliable systems. For more information, please visit westell.com .