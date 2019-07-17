High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market to reach US$ 472.6 Mn by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3%

Pune, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market to gain from rising environmental awareness among people. Fortune Business insights has published a report, titled " High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Geography Forecast till 2025." According to the report, in 2017 the global High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market was worth US$ 291.5 Mn. The global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach US$ 472.6 Mn by the end of 2025.

High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2025





Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/high-pressure-fixed-firefighting-misting-system-market-100159

According to the report in 2017 the High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market in North America was valued at US$ 156.3 Mn. Additionally, North America accounted for 53% of the global market in 2017. North America is expected to remain dominant in the global High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market through the forecast period. The National Fire Protection Association of the U.S. have specified special norms regarding high pressure fixed firefighting system. Implementation of stringent regulations aimed at improving fire safety across diverse sectors will aid the market's expansion. Furthermore, such initiatives are expected to raise environmental awareness around the world, pushing the demand in the global High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market. Besides this, governments in Asia Pacific region are adopting various initiatives to raise awareness and implementing strict fire protection policies. These are likely to increase the demand for high pressure fixed firefighting misting system.

Data Centers to Propel Maximum Demand for Firefighting System

In terms of application, the commercial segment emerged dominant in the global High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market in 2017. The segment accounted for 39% of the global market in 2017. Majorly the global High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market is gaining impetus due to the rising application in purposes such as Ro-Ro space of the ship and data centers. The need for high security among cloud-based service providers has shifted their focus towards high pressure fixed firefighting misting system. This is an ideal solution for data centers as the system offers quick activation, is ecofriendly, easy installation, and others. These are a few factors facilitating faster adoption of the system across application areas. Besides this, technological advancements in the firefighting systems is also increasing their demand. For instance, Danfoss introduced a new high pressure water mist system for data centers the SEM-SAFE. The system is in-built with interlock pre-action system and has a modular design to facilitate higher security and flexible expanding. This is likely to propel demand in the global High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market.

Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/high-pressure-fixed-firefighting-misting-system-market-100159

FOGTEC, to Expand its Operations Across Regions

FOGTEC is among the leading players in the global High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market. FOGTEC water misting system is fitted in various buildings, stations, museums, and others. For instance, FOGTEC misting system protects the Tianjin Qiaoyuan Bridge Culture Museum in China. Some of the other companies operating in the global High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market are Marioff Corporation, Ultra Fog Global Service, The Danfoss Group, Tyco, Securiplex Inc., and Swastik Synergy Engineering.

Key companies covered

FOGTEC Brandschutz GmbH & Co. KG

Marioff Corporation

Ultra Fog Global Service

The Danfoss Group

Tyco, Securiplex Inc.

Swastik Synergy Engineering

Others



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/high-pressure-fixed-firefighting-misting-system-market-100159

Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Key Market Indicators Emerging Market Trends Price Trend Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Supply chain Analysis





Global High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025 Definitions Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (US$ Mn and Mn Units) Industrial Commercial Residential Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/high-pressure-fixed-firefighting-misting-system-market-100159

Browse Related Reports:

Kitchen Faucets Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Pull-Down Faucet, Pull-Out Faucet, Hands-Free, Bar Faucets, Pot Filters, Faucet with side Spray), By Installation Type (Deck Mount, Wall Mount), By Material (Chrome, Stainless Steel, Bronze, Plastic), By Number of Faucet Holes (One, Two, Three, Four) and by Geography Forecast till 2025



Pull Out/Down Kitchen Faucet Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Pull Out, Pull Down), By Flow Rate (1.5, 1.7 / 1.75 / 1.8, 2.2 / 2.5), By Application (Commercial / Industrial, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Material (Zinc, Stainless Steel, Brass, Copper) By Install Type (Wall Mounted, Deck Mounted) By Functionality (Manually Operated, Single Handle, Double Handle, Touchless) and Geography Forecast till 2026



Digital Production Printer Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography), By Feed (Continuous Feed, Cut Sheet), By Technology Vs. Feed (Continuous Feed Inkjet, Continuous Feed Electrophotography, Cut-Sheet Inkjet, Cut-Sheet Electrophotography), By Application (Transactional, Advertising) and Geography Forecast till 2025



Print Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Offset, Digital, Flexo), By End Use (Packaging, Publication, Commercial) and Geography Forecast till 2025



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment