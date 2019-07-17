PetIQ, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, August 7th

EAGLE, Idaho, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. ("PetIQ" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the market close.



The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial 877-451-6152 and international listeners may dial 201-389-0879.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com . A telephonic playback will be available through August 28, 2019. North American listeners may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671 the passcode is 13692459.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading, rapidly growing pet health and wellness company. Through over 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels, PetIQ and VIP Petcare, a wholly-owned subsidiary, have a mission to make pet lives better by educating pet parents on the importance of offering regular, convenient access and affordable choices for pet preventive and wellness veterinary products and services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them. For more information, visit www.PetIQ.com .

