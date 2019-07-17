US Ecology Announces Schedule for its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BOISE, Idaho, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:ECOL) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after the close of the market.



Management will conduct an investor conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management's presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-458-4148 or 786-789-4772. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company's website at www.usecology.com .

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through August 9, 2019 by calling 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using the passcode 4752068. The replay will also be accessible on the Company's website at www.usecology.com .

About US Ecology, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading North American provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company addresses the complex waste management needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology's focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best–in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of our customers and to build long-lasting relationships. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Company has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information visit www.usecology.com .

