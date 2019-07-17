DLTa21 Announces Secured Convertible Loan

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLTa21 Blockchain Corp. ("DLTa21" or the "Company"), a global technology and blockchain development company, announces that it has entered into a convertible loan transaction with an international investor based in Tokyo, Japan (the "Lender") pursuant to which the Lender will loan to the Company an aggregate amount of JPY 10,050,000 (the "Loan"). The proceeds of the Loan will be used to meet ongoing financial obligations of the Company in Japan.



The Loan has a term of three (3) months, maturing on October 10, 2019 (the "Maturity Date"), and is repayable in a single installment at maturity. The Loan bears interest at an annual rate of 16%, payable in cash upon the earlier of maturity or conversion of the Loan. The Loan may be advanced in several tranches, with the first tranche being approximately JPY 5,000,000. The Lender shall be paid an arrangement fee equal to 2.5% calculated on and paid at the time each tranche is drawn down under the facility.

The principal amount of the Loan, including any accrued and unpaid interest, may be convertible into common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at the option of the Lender, at any time following the Maturity Date at a conversion price equal to the Canadian Dollar price per Share such that the Lender would own 90% of the issued and outstanding common Shares of the Company on a fully-diluted basis, utilizing the Bank of Canada noon JPY/CAD foreign exchange conversion rate existing on the date immediately prior to conversion.

The Loan is secured against all property of the Company in accordance with a security agreement which forms an integral part of the Loan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of DLTa21 Blockchain Corp.

"B. Matthew Hornor"

B. Matthew Hornor

Executive Chairman

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to anticipated events or results and include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the terms the Offering and receipt of related regulatory approvals, the Closing Date and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may" "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are current as of the date they are made and are based on applicable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.