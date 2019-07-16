Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Verb Technology Company, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Verb Technology Company, Inc. ("Verb" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERB ) securities between January 3, 2018 and May 2, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Verb investors have until September 9, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

On April 23, 2018, the Company disclosed the actual terms of its agreement with Oracle America, Inc. ("Oracle") in a Form 8-K with the SEC. The filing revealed that, contrary to prior representations, there was no joint agreement for Oracle to market or to jointly develop the Company's product. Instead, according to the filing, Oracle provided an application developer toolkit for the Company's program to interface with Oracle NetSuite.

On this news, shares of Verb fell $7.65 per share, or more than 20%, to close at $29.10 per share on April 24, 2018, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company did not have a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market the Company's product, notifiCRM; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

