Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
July 16, 2019 6:49pm   Comments
COLMAR, Pa., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) today announced the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019 on July 30, 2019. 

About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer "Exclusive" replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman's products are marketed under the Dorman®, OE Solutions™, HELP!®, AutoGrade™, First Stop™, Conduct‑Tite®, TECHoice™, Dorman® Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions™ brand names. 

Investor Relations Contact 
David Hession, SVP & Chief Financial Officer
dhession@dormanproducts.com
(215) 997-1800 

Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com

