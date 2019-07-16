Carahsoft-ATARC Federal Cloud Marketplace Forum Featuring FedRAMP Solutions and Successes in Washington D.C., July 24, 2019

RESTON, Va., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) are proud to host the Carahsoft-ATARC Federal Cloud Marketplace Forum featuring FedRAMP solutions and successes 7 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the JW Marriott in Washington D.C.

Numerous government agencies have achieved remarkable progress in the adoption of cloud. During presentations and panel discussions, government and industry leaders will share these stories, focusing on how agencies are leveraging the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to speed and secure cloud migrations.

The event will also feature the FedRAMP Marketplace Technology Showcase, a valuable networking and market research tool for government IT practitioners. This immersive technological learning experience features more than 40 Carahsoft vendors whose solutions are FedRAMP Ready, In-Process and Authorized.

FedRAMP leaders, government executives and industry experts will discuss best practices for leveraging FedRAMP to secure agency cloud migrations and navigating the authorization process for cloud services offerings. Invited government speakers and panelists include (view complete agenda here ):

Congressman Gerry Connolly

Suzette Kent, Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget

Anil Cheriyan, Director & Deputy Commissioner, Technology Transformation Services, General Services Administration (GSA)

Ashley Mahan, Acting Director of FedRAMP, GSA

Dana Deasy, CIO, Department of Defense

Douglas Perry, Deputy CIO, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Gundeep Ahluwalia, CIO, Department of Labor

Luis Coronado, CISO, Department of Homeland Security

3PAO Panelists: Corey Clements, Director, Security Program Services, SecureIT; Gary Guercio, Managing Principal, FedRAMP & Assessment Services, Coalfire Systems Inc.; Stephen Halbrook, Principal, Schellman & Company, LLC

Vendors sponsoring and participating in the event include:

7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

A networking reception will follow the closing keynote at 4:00 p.m.

JW Marriott, Washington D.C.

1331 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, D.C. 20004

Directions and Information

The forum agenda and registration are available on the Carahsoft-ATARC Federal Cloud Marketplace Forum website . The event is free for all government and academic attendees. Contact Julia Warnock at (703) 581-6612 or ATARC@Carahsoft.com for more information.

ISC2 members are eligible to earn eight (8) CPE credits for attending.

