Clairvest Files Lawsuit to Block Accel Entertainment's Proposed Merger With TPG Pace

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX:CVG) and Clairvest Equity Partners V (collectively, "Clairvest") today announced that it has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois (Chancery Division), seeking injunctive relief to block the proposed merger between Accel Entertainment, Inc. ("Accel"), a Clairvest portfolio company, and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. while Clairvest pursues its claims against Accel and others before the American Arbitration Association. As described in the complaint, the proposed merger, which was announced on June 13, 2019, is an improper action by Accel that also violates a number of Clairvest's shareholder approval rights and does not constitute a valid drag-along sale in accordance with Accel's charter.



About Clairvest

Clairvest Group Inc. is a private equity management firm that invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in businesses that have the potential to generate superior returns. In addition to providing financing, Clairvest contributes strategic expertise and execution ability to support the growth and development of its investee partners. Clairvest realizes value through investment returns and the eventual disposition of its investments.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Clairvest Group Inc., its subsidiaries, its CEP limited partnerships and their investments. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Clairvest, its subsidiaries, its CEP limited partnerships and their investments to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk that the above-described injunctive relief will not be granted. Clairvest is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

