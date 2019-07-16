Emily's Foods Owner Chef Emily Edwards to Present Cooking Demonstration at Bloomingdales Medinah Home in Chicago

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chef Emily Edwards, healthy cooking guru, and owner of Emily Foods, will share some delicious culinary secrets with the public during a special cooking demonstration at Bloomingdale's Medinah Home, 600 North Wabash Avenue in Chicago, on July 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Edwards has created a healthy lifestyle program by developing fresh snacks and meals that are plant-based, natural, and organic. During the July 27 appearance at Bloomingdale's, she will be making her flour-less banana chocolate chip muffins, vegan vanilla wafers, and dark chocolate chip cookies. Emily Foods signature sweet icing products, Paradise Icing, will be available for sale.



Emily Edwards, Founder of Emily's Foods, LLC.





Edwards is a former social worker turned healthy lifestyle strategist and founder of Emily's Foods. She said Paradise Icing could be paired with your favorite snacks and desserts and is suitable for people with diabetes and those with food allergies and those on plant-based diets as well as for people struggling with blood sugar imbalance.

"Drawing inspiration from my Southern upbringing, I began to merge my love for fitness with the culinary world," said Edwards. "I soon discovered that this was a natural fit for me. Ingrained in me as a child by my family in rural Mississippi, cooking is an activity that brings me joy. I began to experiment and soon discovered how to make healthy Southern recipes, specializing in desserts and icings."

Paradise Icing is available in a variety of flavors, and Edwards claims the naturally sweet topping doesn't have the bitter aftertaste found in most sugar substitutes.

"I am continuously improving my recipes by adapting and experimenting in the kitchen," Edwards added. "I am wholly focused on developing and producing snacks and meals that are clean, natural, and organic."

