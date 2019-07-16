ERG Leadership Alliance Gathers Diversity Leaders to Share Best Practices at Inaugural Symposium

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ERG Leadership Alliance today announced its first symposium will be held in Boston on July 25, 2019. The event will bring together leaders of corporate, municipal and non-profit Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) so they can more effectively launch and grow these business-critical diversity programs.



Employee Resource Groups (also called Affinity, Colleague or Business Resource Groups) aim to foster a sense of community as well as offer professional development training and connections for employees of like ethnicity, gender, or common interests. The ERG Leadership Alliance is designed to connect ERGs leaders from different organizations and industries to:

Share best practices and programming that increase member participation and engagement.

Determine appropriate metrics to support D&I objectives and operational efficiency.

Provide ongoing ERG leadership support and helpful resources.

"ERGs measurably impact the bottom line as they are instrumental in attracting and retaining diverse employees," said Alyssa Dver, ERG Leadership Alliance Chair. "Since volunteer-led ERGs are typically underfunded and overwhelmed, we want to give the leaders information and resources needed to make their jobs easier and their groups thrive."

"Since joining and leading CRGs at CVS Health, it has truly impacted my personal and career development. I have been able to help gain valuable leadership skills and work with colleagues across the company along with making impactful relationships outside the company with like-minded individuals." Cara Svoboda, CRG Program Advisor, CVS Health.

The agenda for the day will include:

A case study interview with State Street's Professional Women's Network (PWN)

A panel with representatives from Dell, Con Edison and Mercer discussing how to successfully obtain ERG funding.

Working tables on topics including how to best ally, charter, and internally market an ERG.

The ERG Leadership Symposium is sponsored by the Brown Rudnick , Cox Communications , Torchlight , and American Confidence Institute. Limited to 100 professionals, tickets are $495. Register now .

About the ERG Leadership Alliance

To help attract and retain diverse talent, the ERG Leadership Alliance strengthens employee resource groups by sharing best practices, benchmarks, and connections across corporate, non-profit, academic, and municipal organizations. Learn more .

