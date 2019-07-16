CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

LISLE, Ill., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) will release earnings for the second quarter at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, July 25, 2019.



A conference call to discuss second quarter results with management is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in number for the U.S. is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 092198.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, July 25, 2019 through 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 9390168.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

