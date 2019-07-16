Cosemi Spotlights Video Comm Connectivity at 4K/8K Technology Expo

TOKYO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at the 4K/8K Technology Expo, Cosemi Technologies Inc., a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, will be on hand to showcase several of their active optical cable (AOC) solutions. Cosemi's AOCs address the growing demand for applications that feature 4K/8K video communications (vcom), utilizing modern fiber optics to enable unprecedented performance and distance in a way that is far superior to passive copper cables. With more than a decade's worth of optical experience built in, Cosemi's premium AOCs provide customers with the highest quality solution at the lowest price possible – while delivering 'plug-and-play' uncompromised, uncompressed, low latency, vcom interconnectivity.



Set to become the largest global A/V market in the next few years, Asia has long been a first-mover when it comes to industry trends and solutions. The Asian market's quest for best-in-class 4K and 8K interconnect solutions dovetails nicely with Cosemi's mission to bring the unparalleled benefits of fiber optics to every interconnect application, resulting in a long history of investments and collaborations. Cosemi's partnership with the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, Japan's primary research entity for information and communications, has led to the formation of a robust R&D program. Cosemi has also formed commercial partnerships across the region that span the medical technology, data center and proAV 4K and 8K video interconnect markets.

At the 4K/8K Technology Expo (co-located with the Fiber Optics Expo), Cosemi will showcase its broad lineup of AOCs at the AOCM booth #7-14 on the show floor. A strategic Cosemi sales and marketing partner, AOCM is one of the leading distributors in Japan and assists Cosemi in developing value added services with Japan's leading distributors.

Demos of Cosemi's proprietary hybrid AOC platform will include HDMI 2.0 4K, HDMI 2.1 8K, and DP 1.4 8K solutions. Cosemi will also be giving live demonstrations of its USB 3.1 Gen 2 with USB 2.0 support AOCs. These AOCs make the use of 4K cameras across enterprise and web 2.0 video conference and huddle rooms a reality with native USB interconnects – and no need for extenders or expanders.



"In order to bring these ultra high-def visions to life, a balance must be struck between technology, economics and quality," noted Cosemi CEO Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen. "At Cosemi, we're taking our broad optical communications know-how and bringing to market advanced, high-quality AOCs that bust adoption barriers and enable the video standards of today – and tomorrow."

