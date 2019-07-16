Treasure Investments Corporation, DBA Foundry Michelangelo, Brings its Western and Patriotic Themes to the "Wild West" at Freedom Fest 2019 in Las Vegas

Battle Ground, Washington, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

"Brave Glory" by Lorenzo Ghiglieri. "Brave Glory" is dedicated to those who represent our great nation, to the will to survive, to the belief in humanity, to the drive to act honorably, and to the desire to make the world a better place.









As Founder and Chairman of Treasure Investments Corporation, DBA Foundry Michelangelo, Mark Russo describes, "This year's Freedom Fest theme is "The Wild West", and we are extremely excited to have been invited to participate. Our bronze, pure .999 silver and gold sculptures portray not only the theme of the rugged individualists of America's iconic Wild West, but our images graphically illustrate the freedoms we, in the United States of America, so dearly cherish and protect."

Freedom Fest, an annual festival, is described as the biggest liberty conference of the year, where free minds meet to celebrate great ideas and great thinkers in an open-minded environment. It is considered "the trade show for liberty" and gathers together think tanks, inventors and entrepreneurs, investment and financial institutions, and healthy living experts. Attracting people from all walks of life and across the political spectrum, it is open to anyone who enjoys a wide interest in books, art, music, film, science, philosophy, economics, health, sports, technology, business, religion, law, politics and more.

Mark added, "In addition to our very special 10 x 20 foot booth display showcasing a variety of our works in bronze, and pure .999 silver, President and CEO, Casey Powell, and our extraordinary team, will be on hand to engage with current and prospective investors in an array of general sessions, work shops and break-out sessions with our team."

In our spacious booth we will display some of our most iconic Western- and Patriotic-themed sculptures, including "Brave Glory", "Stage Coach" and "Hot Pursuit".

"Brave Glory" is a two-foot tall masterpiece bronze sculpture depicting our nation's symbol, the American Bald Eagle grasping the United States flag in its talons. Commissioned by Treasure Investments Corporation DBA Foundry Michelangelo, with renowned artist Lorenzo Ghiglieri, the sheer power, magnificence and finely-detailed work by this modern American Master defy description. "Brave Glory" is dedicated to those who represent our great nation, to the will to survive, to the belief in humanity, to the drive to act honorably, and to the desire to make the world a better place. It must be seen to be believed! The visual impact of his artwork speaks volumes and moves the uninitiated fine art admirer and collector and the seasoned fine art aficionado, alike. World-renowned, award-winning artist and sculptor, Lorenzo Ghiglieri's creations may be found in the most prestigious museums and art collections around the world. His works grace The White House, the Vatican, Kremlin, and the Royal Palace in Madrid. His sculptures and paintings have been presented to such notables as President Ronald Reagan, Vice-President Al Gore, Mikhail Gorbachev, Pope John Paul II, HRH Queen Elizabeth II, and Luciano Pavarotti!

Another impressive piece on display at Freedom Fest, "Stage Coach Gold" was commissioned by Mark Russo, to Lorenzo Ghiglieri's son, Laran, to create an historically accurate 1860 Concord stage coach. Cast in the traditional "Lost Wax Casting" process, in bronze, 210 pounds in weight, and over five feet in length and 27 inches tall, it was created from over 3,000 individual pieces, then joined into one of the most detailed sculptures of its kind in the world today. Mark adds, "We think you'll agree that this piece brilliantly represents the Wild West in its most recognizable and iconic image. Cast in bronze, finished in a dark patina with hand-applied highlights, then hand-rubbed to enhance its incredible detail in both the stage coach and the lifelike horses are quite simply, magnificent. Each horse is an individual study, powerfully built and one almost flinches imagining each flick of the driver's whip. The details were sculpted following months of pain-staking research gleaned from original blueprints of the Concord Stage Company archives. The extraordinary work took Laran almost one year to complete. Demand is high, and as Mark adds, "It is selling as quickly as we can cast it. Admirers who have chosen one of these works for their own collections agree this western piece is unlike anything else on earth. We agree. It's breathtaking!"

Upon close inspection of "Stage Coach Gold", you will notice a few arrows have pierced the coach. Reacting to the danger approaching, the stage driver is urging his 6 horse-team to pull the massive coach at even greater speed in an attempt to outrun its pursuers. Who shot those well-placed arrows? Laran Ghiglieri provides the answer in his companion piece, "Hot Pursuit", a breath-taking image of three Native American warriors, urging on their galloping ponies to take over the coach and the treasures it contains.

The speakers on hand during Freedom Fest include notable experts in a variety of genres. The impressive line-up includes Alan Dershowitz, Professor Emeritus Harvard Law School; Rich Lowry, "National Review" Editor; Kevin O'Leary from the popular "Shark Tank" ABC television series, AND Treasure Investments Corporation DBA Foundry Michelangelo Director of Investor Relations, Michael Sheppard. Michael an investor, is an erudite spokesman and specialist in the field of private investments. He will describe opportunities that exist in becoming a shareholder. He will also be featured during three sessions, Thursday and Friday, July 18-19: "Doing Well by Doing Good", "Open Range: Finding New Places, New Ways for Financial Freedom" and "Having the Opportunity to Invest in an IPO Before Going Public".

About Treasure Investments Corporation, dba Foundry Michelangelo:

Founder and Chairman, Mark Russo, and President and CEO Casey Powell, have built a diverse business platform, creating and providing fine art in original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold and resin. Casey, a seasoned business leader and successful developer of several companies across the U. S., was Founder and CEO of Sequent Computer Systems that was sold to IBM for $1B. Foundry Michelangelo's master mold collection contains over 1,500 original molds from world-famous artists. Featured artists remain world-famous Lorenzo Ghiglieri and his son, Laran, but now include works created from a substantial collection of company-owned original molds, including iconic works from Frederic Remington, C. M. Russel, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin and Michelangelo. For more information, visit foundrymichelangelo.com.

