goeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Hal Khouri as Chief Financial Officer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, today announced the appointment of Hal Khouri as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 12, 2019.



Mr. Khouri brings over 21 years of financial services experience in consumer lending, retail banking, accounting and audit. He joins goeasy from DuoBank (formerly Walmart Bank of Canada) where he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2011. During his eight-year tenure as CFO of the bank, Khouri was accountable for the overall financial governance, including treasury and capital markets, and responsible for optimizing the balance sheet to ensure adequate funding and liquidity. He was also instrumental in the sale of the bank to private equity investors and in the formation of a program agreement with Walmart Canada to provide for the continued operation of its financial services business.

Prior to joining Walmart, Mr. Khouri served as Chief Financial Officer of JPMorgan Chase Canada Bank, Vice President of Finance at MBNA Canada, and a Director of Consulting at Deloitte. Khouri holds the designation of Chartered Public Accountant and a Bachelor of Commerce with Honors in Accounting from the University of Ottawa.

"We are excited to welcome Hal as our new CFO," said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As an accomplished executive with extensive accounting, capital markets, treasury and financial management experience, he will bring valuable expertise to the company's funding and capital strategy in support of our ambitious growth plans."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to welcome Hal to the team," said David Ingram, goeasy's Executive Chairman of the Board. "Our search, which was thorough and extensive, focused on adding strong treasury and capital management capabilities to align with management's ambition to be Canada's top non-prime consumer lender."

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. offers leasing and lending services in the alternative financial services market and provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lending business that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday loans. easyfinancial offers a range of unsecured and secured personal instalment loans supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through an omni channel model that includes over 400 stores and branches across Canada and digital eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY" and goeasy's convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY-DB". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com .

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

David Ingram

Executive Chairman of the Board

(905) 272-2788