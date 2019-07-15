Brandywine Homes to Hold Grand Opening at Saddle Creek on July 20 Offering 28 Homes in San Dimas, Calif.

SAN DIMAS, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Homes will hold a grand opening celebration at Saddle Creek , a limited edition enclave featuring 28 luxurious one- and two-story homes, a beautiful neighborhood park and intimate cul-de-sac streets in San Dimas, Calif., on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



"We are very excited to start showing off the spacious, beautiful homes at Saddle Creek, perfect for growing families" said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing for Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "With the feel of a small town, surrounded by the San Gabriel Mountains, San Dimas offers so many recreational opportunities—and it's just a half hour from Los Angeles and Orange County."

Spacious and exceptionally refined, the four- to six-bedroom, three-and-a-half- to four-and-half-bath homes are offered in three plans with unique room choices and elegant interiors. The approximately 2,738- to 4,087-square-foot homes feature great rooms with fireplaces, kitchens with large food preparation islands and large pantries and master suites with soaking tubs and walk-in closets. Prices start in the low millions.

There are myriad ways to personalize these new homes in San Dimas. Depending on the model, options include additional bedrooms, a master retreat, a game room, outdoor California room and other flex spaces to fit a homebuyer's lifestyle. Some homes have three- or four-car garages and room for RV or boat storage.

All Saddle Creek homes are energy efficient with tankless water heaters, dual-glazed windows with low-E coating to reflect heat, energy-saving LED lighting and programmable thermostats.

Located at 811 N. San Dimas Ave. in San Dimas, Saddle Creek is close to Claremont Colleges, Cal Poly Pomona and University of La Verne. The area offers many recreational opportunities, including Bonelli Park, Raging Waters and Angeles National Forest and is located within the highly rated Bonita Unified School District.

The sales office will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. after the grand opening. More information is available by contacting the sales office at 909-895-3057 or visiting www.saddlecreeksandimas.com . To receive more information on Saddle Creek, homebuyers can sign up for the interest list here .

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com . Social media Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Brandywine Blog.