Neocis Inc. closes $30M equity funding round

MIAMI, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis Inc. today announced that it closed a $30 million equity financing round to support expanded commercialization and R&D efforts.



The Miami, FL based company said that the round was raised from existing investors, including Mithril Capital Management, and joined by new investor Norwest Venture Partners.

Dr. Robert Mittendorff, Partner at Norwest Venture Partners, will join the Board of Directors. "Norwest is excited to join the Neocis team. We believe there is a huge opportunity for robotics to transform healthcare. Neocis has demonstrated their ability to revolutionize dental surgery," said Dr. Mittendorff.

"Having a group of investors and a Board of Directors so experienced in successfully commercializing robotic surgery will be critical as Neocis charges into the next phase of growth," said Dr. Alon Mozes, CEO and Co-Founder of Neocis. "This funding will secure our opportunity to expand sales and adoption of Yomi® and continue to innovate in the robotic surgery space."

Neocis received FDA clearance for Yomi, its robot-assisted dental surgery system. Yomi is indicated for use to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi provides surgical guidance through the use of haptic robotic technology, software, and multisensory feedback to help achieve the right position, angulation, and depth to place the implant exactly according to plan. Yomi enables a minimally invasive flapless approach, which has been proven to lead to faster surgery, faster recovery, and less pain for the patient.

About Neocis Inc.

Neocis®, a privately held company focused on improving health care through robotic assistance, manufactures and markets Yomi®, the first and only robot-assisted surgical platform for the dental industry. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Neocis is venture-backed, including funding from Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners, and robotic surgery industry pioneer Fred Moll. For more information, visit www.neocis.com.

