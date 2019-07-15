Glaucoma Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 10,091.0 Mn by 2026, Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma to Provide Impetus, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market is likely to increase in the coming years due to increasing prevalence of the disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights titled, " Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Prostaglandins, Alpha Adrenergic Agonists, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs), By Disease Indication (Open Angle Glaucoma, Angle Closure Glaucoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026," the market was valued at US$ 6,273.5 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will be valued at US$ 10,091.0 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period.





The global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market is likely to expand in the coming years due to the remarkable increase in glaucoma cases. Glaucoma has affected around 64 million people across the globe. Glaucoma is a disease that may affect the optic nerve and prevalence of any stage of glaucoma may result in partial or full blindness. The severity of glaucoma has led to an increased awareness among end users about ways to manage glaucoma and people have realized the importance of detecting and treating this disease at an early stage. The prevalence of glaucoma is inclined towards geriatric population and the increasing geriatric population across the world, is likely to have a positive impact on the global market. Furthermore, improved diagnostic tools for treatment of glaucoma are likely to favor the growth of the global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market in the forthcoming years.

Prostaglandin Analogues to be the Most Widely Used Product Type

Among all drug types, prostaglandin analogues are likely to emerge as the most widely used product type. Prostaglandin analogues are mostly recommended for the first line therapy for glaucoma, owing to their high efficacy and clinical success in glaucoma therapeutics. Prostaglandin analogues accounted for almost 40.8% of the global market share in 2018 and this share is likely to increase in the coming years. Furthermore, rising uptake of prostaglandin analogues is likely to favor the growth of the global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market.

Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma - A Major Driver for the Market in Asia Pacific

The global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market is dominated by North America. Improved healthcare infrastructure and efficient treatment options have favored the growth of the regional market. The Glaucoma Therapeutics Market in North America was valued at US$ 2,405.9 Mn in 2018 and it is likely to increase further in the coming years. The Glaucoma Therapeutics Market in Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The fast-paced growth in Asia Pacific can be accounted to increasing cases of glaucoma in the region. Furthermore, avtive government participation and contribution from private organizations towards awareness and prevention of glaucoma are likely to augment the growth of the global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market and will continue to boost the market in the forthcoming years.





Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market are Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Teva Pharmaceutical Industry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Pfizer, Inc., and Inotek Pharmaceuticals.

