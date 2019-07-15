Market Overview

Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q2 2019 interim report

Globe Newswire  
July 15, 2019 2:00am   Comments
Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB will publish its 2019 second quarter interim report on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 09:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.

Time for publication of the interim report
Friday July 19, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET

Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday July 19, 2019, at 09:00 AM CET

Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Sweden:                +46 (0) 8 5069 2185
UK:                         +44 (0) 203 009 5710
US:                         +1 917 720 0178

Access code:        7278264

Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile:            +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail:            thomas.heath@sinch.com

 

