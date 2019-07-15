Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q2 2019 interim report
Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH
Sinch AB will publish its 2019 second quarter interim report on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 09:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.
Time for publication of the interim report
Friday July 19, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET
Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday July 19, 2019, at 09:00 AM CET
Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5069 2185
UK: +44 (0) 203 009 5710
US: +1 917 720 0178
Access code: 7278264
Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast
The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.
For further information, please contact
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com
Attachment