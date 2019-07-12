BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Barnes & Noble's agreement to be acquired by funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited. Shareholders of Barnes & Noble will receive $6.50 in cash for each of Barnes & Noble. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-barnes-and-noble-inc .

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to El Paso's agreement to be acquired by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. Shareholders of El Paso will receive $68.25 in cash for each share of El Paso. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-el-paso-electric-company .

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avon's agreement to merge with Natura &Co. Shareholders of Avon will receive 0.300 shares of Natura Holding S.A. for each of Avon. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avon-products-inc .

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Total System's agreement to merge with Global Payments, Inc. ("Global Payments). Shareholders of Total System will receive 0.8101 shares of Global Payments for each share of Total System. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-total-system-services-inc .

