Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation – FDX

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) from September 19, 2017 through December 18, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for FedEx investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=fedex-corporation&id=1923 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TNT Express N.V.'s ("TNT") overall package volume growth was slowing as TNT's large customers permanently took their business to competitors after its June 2017 cyberattack (the "Cyberattack"); (2) as a result of the customer attrition, TNT was experiencing an increased shift in product mix from higher-margin parcel services to lower-margin freight services; (3) the anticipated costs and timeframe to integrate and restore the TNT network were significantly larger and longer than disclosed; (4) FedEx was not on track to achieve TNT synergy targets; and (5) as a result of these undisclosed negative trends and cost issues, FedEx's positive statements about TNT's recovery from the Cyberattack, integration into FedEx's legacy operations, customer mix, customer service levels, profitability, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

