Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Appoints Erifili Tsironi as Chief Financial Officer

MONACO, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. ("Navios Containers") (NASDAQ:NMCI), a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry, announced today the appointment of Mrs. Erifili Tsironi as Chief Financial Officer of Navios Containers. Mrs. Tsironi previously served as Co-Chief Financial Officer of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation since December of 2018 and as Chief Financial Officer of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. from its inception in 2014 until December 2018.



Mrs. Tsironi has over 17 years of experience in banking focusing on ship finance. Before joining Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P., she was Global Dry Bulk Sector Coordinator and Senior Vice President at DVB Bank SE. Mrs. Tsironi holds a BSc. in Economics, awarded with Honours, from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a MSc in Shipping, Trade and Finance, awarded with Distinction, from Cass Business School of City University in London.

Mr. Chris Christopoulos, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Navios Containers, recently left the company.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Containers, commented, "We would like to thank Mr. Christopoulos for his service and wish him well with his future endeavors."

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com .

Forward Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

