SEACOR Marine Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, Texas, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the "Company" or "SEACOR Marine"), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced that Robert Clemons has stepped down as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective as of July 12, 2019. Mr. Clemons joined SEACOR Marine as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in June of 2017, and was previously the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SEACOR Holdings Inc.'s Americas offshore division.



John Gellert, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"On behalf of the entire organization, I thank Robert for his contributions over many years of service to the SEACOR organization. Robert has been a valued leader, is a first-class individual and we wish him every success in the future.

"Optimizing our executive team is part of an on-going process to shape our organization and overhead costs to fit the evolving profile of our fleet, our operating activities, and the opportunities available to us."

Mr. Clemons will provide consulting services to the Company for a period of time following his departure in order to assist the Company with the transition of his duties. The Company did not name a replacement to Mr. Clemons as Chief Operating Officer and has no current plans to fill the position.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine's vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management's expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, the preceding should not be considered to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

