Germany Home Healthcare Market to Be Valued at US$ 4,446.9 Mn by 2026; Fresenius Medical Inc, Acquisition of NxtStage, to Bode Well for Overall Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Germany home healthcare market will expand considerably in the coming years due to favourable health reimbursement policies in the country. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled " Germany Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 2,874.7 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 4,446.9 Mn by the end of 2026 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.6%.

Germany Home Healthcare Market





Home healthcare has been at the forefront of medical advances in European countries. Among the European nations, Germany has emerged as one of the leading countries to embrace advanced technologies across several domains. Home healthcare has gained popularity due to reasons such as the adoption of a fast-paced lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, and the reluctance for prolonged hospital stays. Several German companies are investing in the research and development of medical kits that are suitable for home healthcare. Altogether, the aforementioned factors will favor the growth of the Germany home healthcare market in the forthcoming years.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/germany-home-healthcare-market-100801





Fresenius's Acquisition of NxtStage will Boost Germany's Home Healthcare Market

The Germany home healthcare market will gain traction in the coming years as several companies have upped their investments in the research and development of home healthcare products. Leading companies are playing a huge part in the growth of the home healthcare market in Germany. In 2017, Fresenius Medical, a leading healthcare company in Germany, struck a US$ 2 Bn deal for the acquisition of NxtStage Medical Inc. NxtStage is a leading manufacturer of home dialysis equipment and Fresenius' latest acquisition will favor the overall home healthcare market in Germany. The report includes company mergers, similar to Fresenius' latest takeover and gauges the impact of such mergers and acquisitions on the Germany home healthcare market.

Germany Identified as One of the Five ‘Super-Aged' Countries; Home Healthcare Market Holds Massive Potential

The adoption of home healthcare services is high among the geriatric population. Fortune Business Insights states that the increasing geriatric population in Germany will favor the growth of the home healthcare market in this nation. The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) has included Germany in the top five ‘Super-Aged' countries. The AARP states that the total people over the age of 65 will continue to rise in the coming years and by 2050, it will account for almost one-third of the total population in Germany. Coupled with the increasing ageing population, product advancements will aid the growth of the home healthcare market in Germany in the forthcoming years.

The report offers qualitative insights into the Germany home healthcare market and provides a detailed analysis of several companies operating in the market. Moreover, the report gauges the impact of the latest business strategies adopted by these companies on the overall market. The report forecasts market values for a mentioned forecast period and signifies leading product types and their sales predictions, along with their influence on market growth. Finally, the report provides segmentation of the market based on several product types.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/germany-home-healthcare-market-100801





The report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the Reimbursement Scenario, Aging Population Statistics, Government Initiatives in Home Healthcare, Home Healthcare Industry Structure, and recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions.



Key companies covered

Medline Industries Inc.

Acelity L.P.

Fresenius Medical Care

Hollister Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group plc

Molnlycke Health Care

Other prominent players



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/germany-home-healthcare-market-100801





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights

Reimbursement Scenario Ageing Population Statistics Government Initiatives to Encourage Home Healthcare Home Healthcare Industry Structure Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships





Germany Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Continence Care

Briefs & Diapers Catheters & Bags Underpads & Liners Others Wound Care

Traditional Wound Dressings Advanced Wound Dressings Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Others Ostomy Care

Ostomy Care Bags Accessories Clinical Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition Enteral Nutrition Respiratory Care Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies Others



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/germany-home-healthcare-market-100801





Browse Related Reports:

U.K. Home Healthcare Market Size, Share and Global Trend Product By Product(Continence Care and, Ostomy Care, Clinical Nutrition, Respiratory Care, Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies, Disposables) and geography forecast 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend Product By Product(Continence Care and, Ostomy Care, Clinical Nutrition, Respiratory Care, Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies, Disposables) and geography forecast 2026 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Service Type (Discovery, Pre-Clinical, Clinical, Laboratory Services), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders), By End User(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Medical Device Companies, Academic & Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend By Service Type (Discovery, Pre-Clinical, Clinical, Laboratory Services), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders), By End User(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Medical Device Companies, Academic & Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Diabetes Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Monitoring Devices, Treatment Devices), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Monitoring Devices, Treatment Devices), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Blood Glucose Meters Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Systems), By Technique (Invasive, Non-Invasive), By Type (Wearable, Non-Wearable), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Others) and Geography Forecast 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment