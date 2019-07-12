Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Augmentation Therapy Market to Reach US$ 1959.8 Mn by 2026, Favoured by Grifols' Worldwide Promotion for AlfaCare, Says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) augmentation therapy market has been boosted by recent FDA approval for Prolastin-C. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled " AATD Augmentation Therapy Market : Global Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026", the market will be valued at US$ 1959.8 Mn by the end of 2025. The estimated rise in market value from its 2017 value of US$ 1115.5 Mn implies that the market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights expects that factors such as regulatory approvals and improvements in augmentation therapies will drive the market in this period.

Grifols SA's AlfaCare Program Has Had a Positive Impact on the Global Market

In November 2018, Grifols Sa introduced AlfaCare, a therapy program aimed at providing training and counselling to patients diagnosed with AATD. Grifols stated that with AlfaCare, it aims to encourage new habits in AATD patients and help them manage their disease properly. Research studies have proven that a huge percentage of people diagnosed with AATD were unaware about the symptoms, effects, and ways to treat the disorder. AlfaCare was launched to overcome all such shortcomings and improve the quality of patient care, thereby ascertaining reduced fatality rate of AATD. Thus, AlfaCare has transformed AATD augmentation therapies worldwide and is likely to boost the global AATD augmentation therapy market in the forecast period.



North America to Dominate the Global Market

Rising number of AATD cases in North America is fuelling the demand for AATD augmentation therapy in this region. This in turn has led to the growth of AATD augmentation therapy market in North America and is likely to favor growth of the market in this region through the forecast period. There have been significant improvements in AATD diagnostic techniques used in many parts of Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the emphasis on AATD by the government in Asia Pacific is likely to enable growth in the regional market in the forthcoming years. Despite North America's dominance, Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

New Biological Approval for Prolastin C to Enable Growth of Global Market

In September 2017, Grifols received biologics license approval for Alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitor to add a new liquid formulation to the currently licensed Prolastin C. The inclusion of this liquid may enable the launch of an additional alternative to the existing therapy. Clinical trials and proven efficacy have favored the approval for this product. With the latest addition to its product portfolio, Grifols will increase its stronghold in the global AATD augmentation therapy market. As Grifols' products are used by a huge percentage of the global population, its new product approval will have a direct impact on the global market. Backed by successful therapies and efficient products, Grifols has accounted for the highest share in the global market. Recent product approvals have favoured the company and accounting to this, Grifols is likely to emrge dominant in the forecast period as well.



The report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of AATD by major countries, pricing analysis of available products, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and a regulatory scenario for key countries.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

Grifols, S.A.

CSL Limited

Shireplc

Kamada Ltd.

Other players



