Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ:OASM) on behalf of Oasmia investors. Our investigation concerns whether Oasmia has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On July 9, 2019, post-market, Oasmia reported that it had terminated its "engagement and cooperation" with former executive chairman Julian Aleksov without further pay, following a tax audit that revealed missing funds connected to suspicious transactions between Oasmia and companies controlled by Aleksov and his former father-in-law. On this news, Oasmia's American depositary receipt price fell $0.34 per share, or 13.08%, to close at $2.26 per share on July 10, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oasmia American Depository Shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Oasmia, please go to https://bespc.com/oasm . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.