Knoll, Inc. to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Results and Post Video Presentation

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings and coverings for the workplace and home, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, following the close of the market.



Knoll also plans to launch a video presentation at www.knoll.com/investors on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 following the close of the market.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 25, 2019 to discuss its financial results. The call will include slides; participants are encouraged to listen and view the presentation via webcast at http://www.knoll.com .

To access the webcast, go to www.knoll.com ,"Discover Knoll," and click on "Investor Relations."

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing:

North America (844) 778-4138

International (661) 378-9550

Passcode 667 4375

A replay of the webcast can be viewed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Knoll, Inc. corporate website. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available through August 1, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056. International replay: (404) 537-3406 (Passcode: 667 4375).

The Company also announced that it has partnered with Say , the fintech startup reimagining shareholder communications. Say directly verifies all shareholders and allows them to submit questions to the Knoll management team, who will answer a selection live on the call. With Say, Knoll expects to make its investor Q&As more transparent and engaging.

Knoll shareholders can link their brokerages through Say's platform via say.com/qa/knoll , and securely verify their shares. Click "sign up" and follow the guided steps to verify your ownership, submit a question, and upvote other questions. Shareholders can email hello@say.com for any support inquiries.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, and Muuto — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Investors:

Charles Rayfield

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1703

crayfield@knoll.com