ThinkHR and Mammoth HR Join Forces

PLEASANTON, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkHR and Mammoth HR, the leading providers of SaaS-based human resources (HR) knowledge, compliance and training solutions, today announced their recent merger, creating the category leader to drive innovation for clients and partners across the country. The merger will enable the combined company to expand its best-in-class product and service offerings, leverage complementary capabilities and expertise, deliver more value to customers through technology, and bring new, cutting-edge solutions to the market.



As the industry's two leading companies, ThinkHR and Mammoth bring together technology, content, and subject matter expertise to help employers manage their compliance responsibilities and engage their people. The merger is highly complementary and combines ThinkHR's leadership in the insurance market with Mammoth HR's depth and breadth in the payroll and human capital management (HCM) software markets. Over the last decade, ThinkHR and Mammoth have delivered some of the most innovative and successful HR solutions for employers, including cloud-based, on-demand advising solutions, self-service employee handbook software, a benefits document creation platform, and comprehensive content libraries.

Collectively, the companies support more than 350,000 employers nationwide through a network of more than 1,700 partners in the insurance, payroll, HCM software, and professional employer organization (PEO) industries. Mammoth CEO, Nathan Christensen, is the new CEO of the combined company. ThinkHR CEO, Larry Dunivan, will move into the position of Executive Chairman.

Christensen commented, "HR's complexity and importance is increasing as both a pain point and a strategic opportunity for employers. As demand for solutions to address today's HR challenges accelerates, we have an exciting opportunity to bring together the two market leaders to transform the HR experience for employers. We're committed to working with our industry-leading partners to deliver innovative solutions and an unparalleled customer experience to help HR teams more effectively manage their compliance responsibilities and build great workplaces."

Dunivan added, "ThinkHR and Mammoth have developed unique expertise in their respective segments. Bringing the two companies together will extend their reach, creating opportunities to innovate further and drive superior customer experiences."

NextGen Insights founder, Yvette Cameron, who focuses on next-generation Human Capital Management (HCM) processes and technologies, commented on the positive market dynamics for the combined company, "Given the rapid speed of innovation, globalization and shifting workforce demographics, the role of HR has become even more strategic. Whether managing the day-to-day or supporting transformation in their organizations, HR professionals need partners with the power resulting from this combination that can reduce the risks inherent in people management while presenting opportunities for growth."

Guidepost Growth Equity led the investment in the combined entity. Guidepost Principal, Chris Cavanagh, said, "There's an expansive opportunity for leadership in the HR knowledge, compliance and training marketplace. The depth and breadth of organizational talent this combination brings together is exceptional, and the merging of these companies will strengthen their operations, partnerships, strategic vision, and ability to deliver the best and most innovative solutions to their customers. We look forward to working together to accelerate growth and build upon their market-leading position."

The combined company will operate two headquarters, one in Pleasanton and one in Portland. A third office is located in Milwaukee, Wisc.

KPMG Corporate Finance served as exclusive financial advisor to Mammoth HR. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About ThinkHR

ThinkHR delivers trusted HR knowledge and people risk management solutions. Combining the best of human expertise with innovative cloud-based software, ThinkHR helps companies reduce risk, drive efficiencies and resolve people-related issues quickly and efficiently.

Founded in 2005, ThinkHR now serves more than 270,000 employers and 1,000 business partners — including top insurance, payroll, and HCM technology providers — and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, visit ​ www.thinkhr.com​ or connect via LinkedIn ​ or Twitter .

About Mammoth HR

Founded in 2001, Mammoth HR, a technology-enabled HR services company, serves over 80,000 small- and medium-sized businesses nationwide. Through its practice of Collaborative HR, the company partners with employers nationwide to rapidly solve their HR issues, build their capabilities, protect their organizations, and transform their workplaces. Mammoth has been recognized as one of the country's top workplaces by Fortune and Entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.mammothhr.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Guidepost Growth Equity

Guidepost Growth Equity is a leading growth equity firm that partners with technology companies offering innovative solutions in large, dynamic markets including tech-enabled services, communications and infrastructure, and data and information services. Current and prior investments include OutSystems, WP Engine, Dyn (acquired by Oracle), Jive Communications (acquired by LogMeIn), and ProtoLabs (IPO on NYSE). Guidepost Growth Equity provides the flexible capital, operational support, and strategic guidance necessary to support the continued success of growth-stage businesses and has over $1 billion of capital under management. For more information, please visit our website at guidepostgrowth.com .

