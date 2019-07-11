LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated ("Diebold" or the "Company")(NYSE:DBD) of the September 3, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



If you invested in Diebold stock or options between May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Diebold securities between May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The case, Karp v. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated et al., No. 19-cv-06180 was filed on July 2, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Loretta A. Preska.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts negatively impacting the Company's services business and operations.

On July 5, 2017, Diebold issued a press release titled "Diebold Nixdorf Adjusts 2017 Financial Outlook". The press release disclosed that the Company expected a wider net loss than indicated in its prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. Diebold attributed the lowered expectations to a delay in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.

On this news, Diebold's share price fell from $28.00 per share on July 3, 2017 to a closing price of $21.60 on July 5, 2017: a $6.40 or a 22.86% drop.

