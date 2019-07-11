Bone Growth Stimulators Market to reach US$ 2,624.8 Mn by 2026, FDA Approval to PhysioStim Paves Way for Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bone Growth Stimulators Market is likely to gain traction from recent advancements in tissue regeneration and healing. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled " Bone Growth Stimulators Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP), Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial & Dental, Non-union and Union Bone Fractures), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Home Care), and Geography Forecast till 2026," the market was valued at US$ 1,837.2 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights further states that this market will be valued at US$ 2,624.8 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6%.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market







Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bone-growth-stimulators-market-100161





Long Awaited FDA Approval for Orthfix's PhysioStim Has Encouraged Market Competitors

Conventional bone growth stimulators were mostly manufactured using patented drugs. Most of the stimulators were manufactured with the help of very few drug options. But in recent years, newer drugs have been approved for manufacturing and study of bone growth stimulators. In 2018, Orthofix announced that it has received FDA and CE mark approvals for its PhysioStim bone growth stimulators. PhysioStim offered tissue regeneration and recombining without the need to undergo surgical procedures. The FDA approval for PhysioStim and other such products have encouraged other market players to come up with their own products and improve existing methods. Such drug approvals have a positive impact on the global Bone Growth Stimulators Market and is likely to favour growth of this market in the forecast period.



Electrical and Magnetic Field Concept to Boost Operation of Bone Growth Stimulators

The combined magnetic field (mf) concept was hugely beneficial for spinal fusion. Magnetic Field (MF) is used for pre-processing of osteogenesis, where-in tissue regeneration and growth is initiated. Electrical bone growth stimulation is used in patients with bone healing problems. They supplement tissue regeneration which stimulate the spinal fusion and bone growth. Electrical bone growth stimulators play a major part in spinal fusion among patients who possess a higher grade of disorders or in serious cases. Thus, the drawbacks of normal spinal fusion are overcome by electrical and magnetic bone growth stimulators. The benefits of these concepts have a positive impact on the global Bone Growth Stimulators Market and is likely to drive the market in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Investment in Research and Development to Boost the Market

The growing investments in research and development of bone growth stimulators is boosting the global market. With increasing awareness about the need for early diagnosis of disorders such as spondylitis and other spinal diseases, there has been a growing emphasis on the research and development of drugs related to bone growth stimulation. Furthermore, to aid geriatric population, governments across the world have been putting in more efforts to improve health reimbursement policies. The aforementioned factors are likely to favour the growth of the global Bone Growth Stimulators Market in the forecast period.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bone-growth-stimulators-market-100161





The report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Key insights provided in the report include the number of spinal fusion surgery for key countries, overview of health reimbursement, regulatory scenario in key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, key mergers and acquisition, recent industry trends, and others.

Key Companies Covered in The Reports

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Medtronic

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

Elizur Corporation

Bioventus

Ossatec Benelux BV

IGEA S.p.a

Other players



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bone-growth-stimulators-market-100161





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends





Key Insights

Number of Spinal Fusion Surgery - For Key Countries, 2018 Regulatory Scenario -For Key Countries Health Reimbursement Overview New Product Launch Pipeline Snapshot Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships





Global Bone Growth Stimulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2015-2026

Key Findings/Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

Capacitive Coupling (CC) Devices Combined Magnetic Field Devices (CMF) Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices (PEMF) Implantable Bone Growth Stimulators Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP) Platelet-Derived Growth Factors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Spinal Fusion Maxcillofacial & Dental Nonunion and Union Bone Fractures Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Home Care Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bone-growth-stimulators-market-100161





Browse Related Reports:

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Implantable Pulse Generator, Radiofrequency System), Disease Indication (Failed Back Syndrome, Degenerative Disk Disease, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Arachnoiditis), End Users (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Implantable Pulse Generator, Radiofrequency System), Disease Indication (Failed Back Syndrome, Degenerative Disk Disease, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Arachnoiditis), End Users (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Ankle), By Procedure (Total Replacement, Partial Replacement), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Ankle), By Procedure (Total Replacement, Partial Replacement), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Orthobiologics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Viscosupplements, Bone Growth Stimulators, Demineralized Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Stem Cells, Allografts), Application (Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial & Dental, Soft Tissue Repair, Reconstructive & Fracture Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Speciality Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2025



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment