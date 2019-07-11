B. Riley FBR to Host Consumer & Media Conference in New York

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley FBR, Inc., a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), today announced its 5th Annual Consumer & Media Conference will be held at the Sofitel New York on Thursday, October 3, 2019.



The invitation-only event provides companies and management teams across the consumer, leisure, and media sectors with a valuable platform to showcase their growth stories to the firm's network of institutional, corporate, and high-net worth investors.

"Our firm was founded over 20 years ago on the view there was a void in the market for superior small- and mid-cap equity research – and we believe this dynamic continues to exist today," said Andy Moore, Chief Executive Officer, B. Riley FBR. "Our research process is focused on identifying unique opportunities far from the radar of conventional Wall Street, and our premier corporate access events are an extension of this. We look forward to hosting this year's event and providing a rich forum for networking and idea exchange."

The 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference schedule will feature multiple tracks, including:

More than 50 public and private company presentations

A series of fireside chats led by company management teams and B. Riley FBR research analysts

Private one-on-one investor meetings

Expert-led panels on the state of the market

The event is by invitation only and will be open to select members of the press. Featured companies are selected by the firm's award-winning research team. To request an invitation or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact conference@brileyfbr.com.

For more information, visit www.brileyfbr.com/consumerconference. Attendees can join the conversation online by using the #BRileyConference hashtag.

About B. Riley FBR

B. Riley FBR provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high-net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research. B. Riley FBR is a B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) company. To learn more, visit www.brileyfbr.com.

Media Contact:

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial

jmccusker@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425