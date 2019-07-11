The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HRTX, EQT, DBD and INS

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Class Period: October 31, 2018 to April 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

During the class period, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls ("CMC") and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron's NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the HRTX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/heron-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period EQT Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company's previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the EQT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/eqt-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Class Period: May 4, 2017 to July 4, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019

During the class period, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle; (ii) the foregoing issues were negatively impacting the Company's services business and operations; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the DBD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/diebold-nixdorf-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE:INS)

Class Period: January 23, 2019 to May 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

The complaint alleges Intelligent Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Petit, the "financial expert" on the Company's Audit Committee, engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group; (2) the Company's CEO, Defendant Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Defendant Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company's auditor; (3) the Company had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Intelligent Systems' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the INS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/intelligent-systems-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.