Precision Biomonitoring and Azimuth Environmental Consulting Announce business and technical agreement

GUELPH, Ontario and BARRIE, Ontario, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Biomonitoring Inc., a leader in DNA solutions, and Azimuth Environmental Consulting Inc., a leading provider of environmental solutions, today announced a business and technical agreement that combines Precision Biomonitoring's industry leading DNA solutions platform with Azimuth Environmental Consulting's proven expertise assessment methods.



This agreement continues a working arrangement established for the last two years, including both research aspects and applied projects using eDNA to evaluate Species at Risk habitat. Precision Biomonitoring Inc. and Azimuth Environmental Consulting have several projects ongoing where the new technology has been applied to focus areas of ecological study.

"As a trusted partner to many environmental consulting firms and government agencies, we have a unique DNA solutions platform that provides surveillance and early identification of organisms in different industries and provide the most advanced DNA solutions for our clients," said Dr. Mario Thomas, CEO, Precision Biomonitoring. "In Azimuth Environmental Consulting, we chose a partner who not only provides proven assessment methods, but also shares our deep commitment to ensuring clients have access to the most powerful, efficient, and effective DNA solutions to meet the challenges of today's complex environmental assessment problems."

"Helping our clients achieve their environmental assessments' objectives is our core focus and we continue to build out our suite of approaches and tools to support that mission," said Mike Jones, President, Azimuth Environmental Consulting. "We are honored to be partnered with Precision Biomonitoring's innovative DNA solutions platform that is being broadly adopted for reliable results. Azimuth Environmental Consulting is excited to offer Precision Biomonitoring's eDNA solutions and deliver significant value to our clients."

The companies will continue to collaborate on future solutions designed to help organizations drive further increase workflow efficiencies and reliable survey results.

About Precision Biomonitoring Inc.

Founded in 2016 by a team of scientists from the University of Guelph's Biodiversity Institute of Ontario, Precision Biomonitoring ​ ​provides ​TripleLock™ onsite DNA​ ​surveillance platform solutions ​that​ give customers ​earlier detection of organisms for a more rapid response. ​​Customers​ are any organization​s​ that need onsite surveillance and ​rapid ​identification of any organism in any environment​. ​The Precision Biomonitoring team is at the forefront of technological innovations in the ​genomics ​industry. Our vision is a world where we can identify any organism on the spot, in an instant, anywhere on the planet.

About Azimuth Environmental Consulting, Inc.

Formed in March 1995 and has grown to offer its clients a diverse disciplinary cross section of environmental services. Azimuth's goal is to provide clients with expert environmental consulting solutions that effectively meet their needs. Our professional staff are predominantly senior consultants with expertise in environmental planning, regulation/policy development, agriculture, hydrogeology, contaminant hydrogeology, hydrogeology of fractured rock, geochemistry, hydrology, environmental engineering, fisheries biology, wildlife management/biology, terrestrial biology, environmental restoration and botany. Azimuth's clients represent federal, provincial and municipal governments as well as private corporations throughout Ontario. Most of our clients are repeat clients, where Azimuth acts as their environmental department, providing expertise in any of our corporate disciplines.

