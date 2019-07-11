Market Overview

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25th

Globe Newswire  
July 11, 2019 6:50am   Comments
LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Reliance management will host a conference call that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details

DATE:       Thursday, July 25, 2019
         
TIME:       8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
10:00 a.m. Central Time
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
         
DIAL-IN:       (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)
(201) 689-8263 (International)
         
CONFERENCE ID:       13691888
         
WEBCAST:       http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135001

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 8, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13691888. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance's website at investor.rsac.com for 90 days.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 300 locations in 40 states and thirteen countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2018, Reliance's average order size was $2,130, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s press releases and additional information are available on the Company's website at www.rsac.com.  

CONTACT:                                                                              
Brenda Miyamoto
Investor Relations
(213) 576-2428
investor@rsac.com

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400

New RS Logo.jpg

