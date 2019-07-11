Alector Announces Upcoming Presentations at 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegeneration, today announced that the company will present clinical data from its AL001 program and preclinical data from its AL002 program at the 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). The conference is being held July 14-18, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Details of the presentations are listed below:
AL001
Title: A phase 1 study of AL001 in healthy volunteers and frontotemporal dementia patients carrying a granulin mutation
Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 am (PT)
Presenter: Robert Paul, M.D., Ph.D., Alector
Poster Board: P4-664
Location: South Hall
AL002
Title: Development of TREM2 Agonistic Antibodies to Treat Alzheimer's Disease
Date: Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:30 - 4:45 p.m. (PT)
Presenter: Tina Schwabe, Ph.D., Alector
Location: Petree Hall D
Title: Preclinical Development of TREM2 Agonist Antibody (AL002) in Cynomolgus Monkeys
Date: Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 5:15 p.m. (PT)
Presenter: Hua Long, Ph.D., Alector
Location: Petree Hall D
About Alector
Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company's product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.
