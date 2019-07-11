Alector Announces Upcoming Presentations at 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegeneration, today announced that the company will present clinical data from its AL001 program and preclinical data from its AL002 program at the 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). The conference is being held July 14-18, 2019 in Los Angeles.



Details of the presentations are listed below:

AL001

Title: A phase 1 study of AL001 in healthy volunteers and frontotemporal dementia patients carrying a granulin mutation

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 am (PT)

Presenter: Robert Paul, M.D., Ph.D., Alector

Poster Board: P4-664

Location: South Hall

AL002

Title: Development of TREM2 Agonistic Antibodies to Treat Alzheimer's Disease

Date: Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:30 - 4:45 p.m. (PT)

Presenter: Tina Schwabe, Ph.D., Alector

Location: Petree Hall D

Title: Preclinical Development of TREM2 Agonist Antibody (AL002) in Cynomolgus Monkeys

Date: Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 5:15 p.m. (PT)

Presenter: Hua Long, Ph.D., Alector

Location: Petree Hall D

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company's product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com .

Source: Alector, Inc.

Contacts

Media:

1AB

Dan Budwick, 973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

or