Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Revlon, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming July 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Revlon, Inc. ("Revlon" or the "Company") (NYSE: REV ) investors who purchased securities between March 12, 2015 and March 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On March 18, 2019, Revlon announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results, as well as stating it spotted a "material weakness" in its internal controls over financial reporting for 2018, therefore delaying the filing of the 10-K with the SEC.

On this news, shares of Revlon fell $1.33, or nearly 7%, to close at $18.02 on March 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 28, 2019, the Company filed its annual report with the SEC for the period ended December 31, 2018, in which it revealed that, due to ERP-related disruptions, Revlon was unable to fulfill product shipments representing approximately $64 million in net sales and incurred $53.6 million incremental charges to remediate the decline in customer service levels.

On this news, shares of Revlon fell $1.33, or over 6%, to close at $19.38 on March 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company failed to create measures to monitor its enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system appropriately once implemented; (2) that the Company failed to design, implement, and consistently operate effective process-level controls to ensure that it appropriately (a) recorded and accounted for inventory, accounts receivable, net sales, and cost of goods sold, (b) reconciled balance sheet accounts, (c) reviewed and approved the complete population of manual journal entries, and (d) used complete and accurate information in performing manual control, which constituted a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting; (3) that, as a result of the poor preparation and planning of the implementation of the ERP system, the Company was unable to fulfill product shipments of approximately $64 million of net sales and incurred $53.6 million of incremental charges to remediate the decline in customer service levels; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

