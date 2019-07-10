SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DNBF, BKS, and EE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

DNB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:DNBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of DNB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:DNBF) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by S&T Bancorp. DNBF shareholders will receive a paltry 1.22 shares of S&T for each DNBF share they own. If you own DNBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:

https://weisslawllp.com/dnb-financial-corp/



Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Elliott Management Corp. BKS shareholders will receive a mere $6.50 for each share they own. If you own BKS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/barnes-noble-inc/

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE)