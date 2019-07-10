SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SSFN, DATA, and SFLY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Columbia Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SSFN shareholders will receive $15.75 in cash for each SSFN share they own. If you own SSFN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stewardship-financial-corporation/

Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Salesforce.com, Inc. ("CRM"). DATA shareholders will receive 1.03 shares of CRM for each share they own. If you own DATA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tableau-software-inc/

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Apollo Global Management. SFLY shareholders will receive $51.00 in cash for each share they own. If you own SFLY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/shutterfly-inc/



