Liberty Tax Announces a Series of Strategic Transactions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC:TAXA) ("Liberty Tax" or the "Company"), the parent company of Liberty Tax Service, today announced that it has entered into definitive documentation with affiliates of Vintage Capital Management, LLC ("Vintage") providing for a series of strategic transactions, including the acquisition by Liberty Tax of all of the outstanding equity interests in Buddy's Newco, LLC ("Buddy's"), which operates substantially all of the Buddy's Home Furnishings business. Liberty Tax's acquisition of Buddy's was consummated concurrently with the execution of the definitive documentation. These transactions are intended as the first step in a strategic transformation of Liberty Tax. Under the direction of its board of directors (the "Board"), Liberty Tax intends to evaluate the acquisition of or investment in other franchise-oriented or complementary businesses, including businesses that are not presently subject to franchising arrangements but that have the potential to be franchised in the future. In recognition of the anticipated shift in its strategic direction, Liberty Tax intends to change its name to Franchise Group, Inc. Liberty Tax will remain a publicly-traded company and intends to pursue a re-listing of its common stock ("Common Stock") on a national securities exchange.

Buddy's is a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Buddy's has approximately 293 company-owned and franchisee locations in the United States and Guam, with almost 90% of such locations being operated by franchisees. Additional information regarding Buddy's, including its historical financial results, will be provided in the documentation that will be filed by Liberty Tax with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the tender offer, as further described below.

The key terms of the transactions announced today (the "Transactions"), which were unanimously approved by a special committee of independent directors of Liberty Tax (the "Special Committee"), include:

A newly formed subsidiary of Liberty Tax ("New Holdco") has acquired all of the outstanding equity interests of Buddy's, as well as all of the outstanding equity interests in all subsidiaries of Liberty Tax. As consideration for the acquisition of Buddy's, New Holdco issued to the former owners of Buddy's approximately 36.44% of its outstanding units, with Liberty Tax owning the balance, or approximately 63.56%, of such outstanding units. In addition, in connection with this transaction, Liberty Tax issued to the former owners of Buddy's shares of voting, non-economic preferred stock of Liberty Tax ("Preferred Stock") representing an approximately 36.44% voting interest in Liberty Tax. The shares of Preferred Stock have de minimis economic value and are being issued solely to provide the former owners of Buddy's with voting rights at Liberty Tax commensurate with their ownership interest in New Holdco. The equity interests in New Holdco issued to the former owners of Buddy's implies an enterprise value of Buddy's of approximately $122 million;



The equity interests issued by New Holdco and the shares of Preferred Stock are exchangeable for shares of Common Stock. On an as-exchanged basis, the interests in New Holdco and shares of Preferred Stock represent approximately 36.44% of the outstanding Common Stock;



Liberty Tax intends to promptly commence a tender offer for any and all outstanding shares of Common Stock at a price of $12.00 per share in cash (the "Tender Offer"), representing an approximately 31.5% premium to the closing price of Liberty Tax on May 3, 2019, the day before the public announcement regarding a potential transaction between Liberty Tax and Vintage. Affiliates of Vintage and B. Riley Financial Inc. have agreed with Liberty Tax not to tender any shares in the Tender Offer;



The Tender Offer will be financed through a combination of debt and equity financing. Concurrent with the closing of the acquisition of Buddy's, (i) Liberty Tax issued to an affiliate of Vintage approximately 2.083 million shares of Common Stock in exchange for $25 million in cash, representing a purchase price of $12.00 per share, and (ii) Buddy's borrowed approximately $82 million in cash (the "Buddy's Loan"). After giving effect to the repayment of existing indebtedness of Buddy's and certain of the fees and expenses incurred through the closing of the Buddy's acquisition, the net proceeds to Liberty Tax and its subsidiaries from these financing transactions is approximately $80 million. Any excess financing proceeds that are not required to finance the Tender Offer will remain on the balance sheet of Liberty Tax or its subsidiaries. An affiliate of Vintage has also entered into a binding commitment with Liberty Tax to purchase additional shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $12.00 per share in the event that the net proceeds from the equity and debt financings referred to above are not sufficient to enable Liberty Tax to purchase all shares that are validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Tender Offer;



The Buddy's Loan was extended solely to Buddy's and neither Liberty Tax nor any of its subsidiaries that operate the existing Liberty Tax business are obligors in respect of this loan. The existing Liberty Tax revolving credit facility remains in effect following the closing of the Transactions.

Patrick Cozza, the Chairman of the Special Committee of the Board of Liberty Tax, commented, "Today's announcement represents a significant milestone for Liberty Tax, its stockholders and employees. The contemplated transactions provide our stockholders with the ability to realize certain value in respect of their investment at a significant premium to the trading price of our common stock. Alternatively, the transaction structure allows stockholders the ability to participate in the anticipated shift in our strategic focus as the Board directs its attention to building a franchising platform that is intended to complement and diversify Liberty Tax's current businesses and operations."

The Board and executive management team of Liberty Tax are not being changed in connection with the closing of the Transactions. It is presently intended that Liberty Tax and Buddy's will operate as stand-alone businesses with separate management teams as subsidiaries of Liberty Tax.

Liberty Tax anticipates commencing the Tender Offer on or before July 31, 2019. The Board, on the recommendation of the Special Committee, has authorized the Tender Offer. However, none of the Company, the Board, the Special Committee or any other person makes any recommendation to stockholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering their shares. No person is authorized to make any such recommendation. Stockholders must make their own decision as to whether to tender their shares and, if so, how many shares to tender. In doing so, stockholders should read carefully the information in, or incorporated by reference in, the Offer to Purchase and in the Letter of Transmittal (as they may be amended or supplemented), which will be provided to stockholders in the near future.

Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc., acted as the financial advisor to the Special Committee. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as the legal advisor to the Special Committee.

About Liberty Tax, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC:TAXA) is the parent company of Liberty Tax Service. In the U.S. and Canada, last year, Liberty Tax prepared approximately two million individual income tax returns in more than 3,600 offices and online. Liberty Tax's online services are available through eSmart Tax , Liberty Online and DIY Tax , and are all backed by the tax professionals at Liberty Tax locations and its nationwide network of seasonal tax preparers. Liberty Tax also supports local communities with fundraising endeavors and contributes as a national sponsor to many charitable causes. For a more in-depth look, visit Liberty Tax Service and interact with Liberty Tax on Twitter and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

Tender Offer Communications

Additional Information And Where You Can Find It

Participants in the Solicitation

