MERGER ALERT – PCMI and GWR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQGM: PCMI)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, PCMI stockholders will receive $35.00 per share.

To learn more about the PCMI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/pcm-inc-2

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR)

Merger Announcement: July 1, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of G&W will receive $112 in cash per share of G&W common stock they own.

To learn more about the GWR investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/genesee-wyoming-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: