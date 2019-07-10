MERGER ALERT –OMN and FCBI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

Merger Announcement: July 3, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, OMNOVA shareholders will receive $10.15 in cash for each share of OMNOVA that they own.

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FCBI)

Merger Announcement: July 2, 2019

Transaction Details: FCBI will be merged with and into an ACNB acquisition subsidiary. Under the terms of the deal, FCBI shareholders will receive 0.9900 share of ACNB common stock for each share of FCBI common stock that they own as of the closing date.

